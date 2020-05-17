Chalmers, Robert W. ALBANY Robert W. Chalmers, 77, died May 13, 2020, at Shaker Place Nursing Home of COVID-19. He was the son of the late Elizabeth (Falkenheimer) Chalmers and Robert C. Chalmers. He was predeceased by his sister Davina Hammel and is survived by a niece and nephew and several cousins. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Shaker Place for the love and care given to Robert and his family. Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.