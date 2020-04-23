Connery, Robert W. GREEN ISLAND Robert W. Connery, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Green Island, son of the late Arthur and Mary Scesny Connery, he was a lifelong resident of the village. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had been employed for 30 years by the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island. Bob was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and a member of the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Post, the Watervliet Lodge of Elks and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Johnson Connery; cherished father of Robert (Kathleen) Connery, Donna (Robert) Haver and the late Christine Connery; stepfather of James Wertman and Shannon (Joseph) Johnson; brother of Arthur (Ellen) Connery, Connie Weber, Richard Connery and the late William Connery. Bob is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. The family has requested that contributions in memory of Bob be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020