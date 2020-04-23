Robert W. Connery (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Donna and Bobby Im very sorry for the loss of your dad...."
    - Marcey Chard-Zabawczuk
  • "My prayers and thoughts are with Rich and All the family...."
    - Francis Dewey
  • "Pat and Family, So sorry to hear about Bob. He was very..."
    - Jack and Marge McNulty
  • "So very sorry for your loss "
    - Dottie ( Seymour) Bowen
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Know that he is now at peace..."
    - Carol Sponable
Service Information
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY
12183
(518)-273-0042
Obituary
Send Flowers

Connery, Robert W. GREEN ISLAND Robert W. Connery, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Green Island, son of the late Arthur and Mary Scesny Connery, he was a lifelong resident of the village. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had been employed for 30 years by the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island. Bob was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and a member of the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Post, the Watervliet Lodge of Elks and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Johnson Connery; cherished father of Robert (Kathleen) Connery, Donna (Robert) Haver and the late Christine Connery; stepfather of James Wertman and Shannon (Joseph) Johnson; brother of Arthur (Ellen) Connery, Connie Weber, Richard Connery and the late William Connery. Bob is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. The family has requested that contributions in memory of Bob be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.