Fonda, Robert W. WEST ALBANY Robert W. Fonda, 93 of West Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born and raised in Rensselaer, Robert was the son of the late George and Rose (Gagnon) Fonda. Bob resided in West Albany from 1953 until his passing. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Germany and France. Bob worked at the Eastern Tablet for 32 years as a machine operator and the Albany Airport as a grounds keeper for 17 years, retiring in 1991. He was a longtime member of the Colonie Elks Lodge, Melvin Roads American Legion and the Rensselaer Senior Center. He was a devout Catholic his entire life and was a communicant of the former St. Francis de Sales Church in West Albany and currently Christ our Light Catholic Church in Loudonville. Bob truly adored his wife and family; a devoted and beloved husband of 59 years to the late Joan H. (McMunn) Fonda. Bob was the loving father of Robert J. Fonda (Michelle) of Saratoga Springs, Joan M. Fonda of Albany, William T. Fonda (Kim) of Townsend, Del. and Nancy A. Brandt (Lorraine) of Averill Park; grandfather of Danielle (Jamaal), David, Justin, Adam, Julia, and Hunter; and great-grandfather of Kamrin, Ariana, and Kristian. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to The Community Hospice and sent to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.