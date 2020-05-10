Harrington, Robert W. HALFMOON Robert W. Harrington, 82 of Clifton Park, a loving family man, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie. He was the cherished Pa of Deborah (Dennis) Ward and Kelly/Ruth (Frederick) Commerford; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Jonathan) Therriault, Floyd (Johanna) LaGoy, Nicole (Lou) Tirado, Scott (Carmela) LaGoy, Amy (Lee) Meisinger; and great-grandfather of Zoe, Jacob, Tommy, Trent, Noah, Ella Rose, Damon, Alyx, Ethan, Barritt and Amiaha. Bob was born in Pittsfield, Mass. to Clarence R. Harrington and Maryann Stockwell. He was raised in Pownal, Vt. Bob retired from the General Electric Company as a welder. Funeral services will be private. Following Marie's passing, Bob died of broken heart. Let his journey remind us all to reach out to our loved one's and cherish every day. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.