Koonz, Robert W. CLIFTON PARKRobert W. Koonz (Poppa), 62 of Cypress Point, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Harold and Ruth LaGrave Koonz and was a 1975 graduate of Colonie Central High School. Bob owned and operated Bob's Auto Sales and Detailing in Schenectady. He was an avid Giants fan and enjoyed boating, working on his Cadillac and gardening. His greatest enjoyment, though, was the time he spent with his family. Survivors include his wife, Lori Frament Koonz; and his children, Katie Passaro of Schenectady, Ryan Koonz (Jenny) of Rotterdam and Austin Koonz (Dillon) of Rensselaer. He was the brother of Sandy Campbell of Virginia, Cindy Lucier of Albany and the late Randy Koonz. He was the proud grandfather of Isabella, Bianca, Giovanna, Riley and Logan. Also surviving are his canine companions, Amore and Rosie. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 14, 2019