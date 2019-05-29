Smith, Robert W. TROY Robert W. Smith, 95, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center. Born in Nashua, N.H., he was son of the late Major Eric and Elizabeth Smith and husband for 73 years of Marcia C. Ford Smith. Robert had resided in the Sycaway section of Troy since 1950 and was a graduate of Troy public schools. He also took an apprentice course at the Watervliet Arsenal. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre, First Army, 7th Corp with the 559th Tank Battalion. Robert was employed at Freihofer Baking for 40 years. Starting out in the carpenter shop making wagons to the position of building maintenance engineer of all the company buildings. Robert did public relations for the company in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts with one of the original wagons, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Troy Vocal Society for many years. He sang in the Memorial United Methodist Church choir as well as other churches in this area and Vermont. He served on the advisory board of the Troy Salvation Army and was in charge of cooking and directing dinners for the children's Christmas dinners for many years. He was an active Trustee of Methodist Churches in Troy and Brunswick. He was a past Administrative Board member, a communion steward and Senior Youth Fellowship Advisor. Robert was a member of the Troy Lodge of Elks and the American Legion. He was active in many auto clubs including Automobilists of the Upper Hudson Valley. He was a committee member and vice president of Green Mountain Auto Club, GM Trucking Club of the North East, Capital District Chevrolet Club and the Antique Automobile Club of America. Robert owned a 1929 Chevrolet pick-up truck which he restored and traveled into New York, Massachusetts and Vermont to car shows. His truck won many first prize trophys. Robert was also a wood carver. His ducks and fish sold throughout the country. Survivors in addition to his devoted wife include four children, Kenneth R. (Mary) Smith of Troy, Blakeman E. (Susan) Smith of Atlanta, Scott F. (Cheryl) Smith of Center Brunswick and Carol M. (Bruce) Galbraith of Eagle Mills. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Marla L. Smith, Aron K. Smith, Blakeman E. Smith Jr., Blakeman S. Smith, Brittany C. (Bobby) DeChiaro, Kayleigh E. (Shane Aston) Galbraith; and five great-grandchildren as well as two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his three sisters. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert Smith to the Charity of Ones Choice. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary