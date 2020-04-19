Van Deusen, Robert W. ALBANY Robert W. Van Deusen, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was the devoted husband of over 56 years to the late Clara A. Van Deusen. Robert was a member and a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and to St. Francis Chapel in Albany. Robert enjoyed golfing, reading, listening to Jazz, long drives and spending time with his family, friends and Cimba the family's canine companion who passed away last year. He is survived by Irma T. (Randall E.) Rapp-Cross and Helen A. (Andrew W.) Novak. He is also survived by his niece Theresa A. (Howard N.) Silverman; his nephew Scott D. Rapp; his grandnephews, Justin Evan Silverman, Eric Jay Silverman and Dominic Michael Rapp. He is also survived by his dear friend, Lis Hall. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and nurse aides at St. Peter's Hospital for all of the care and compassion given to Robert. A funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in Robert's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020