Warlock, Robert SCHENECTADY Robert McDonald Warlock, 84, died October 29, 2019. Bob was born on July 9, 1935, in Brooklyn, and spent his early adult life in New York City as an actor or working at arts related institutions. He proposed to Winifred Elze on their second date. She initially said no but they were married for 50 years. They moved to Argyle, N.Y. in 1972 and lived there until Bob began working at Proctor's Theatre in Schenectady. Bob worked at Proctors for over 35 years as director operations, scheduled movies and managed gift shops where he met many amazing volunteers. He is survived by three children: Arwen, Geoffrey and Miranda; and four grandchildren. Bob has donated his body to Albany Medical College, so there will not be a viewing or service at this time. Bob requested, "If you can manage it, please perform a random act of kindness as a remembrance."



