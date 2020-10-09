1/1
Robert William "Bob" Smith
1938 - 2020
Smith, Robert William "Bob" EAST GREENBUSH Robert William "Bob" Smith, of East Greenbush, died on October 7, 2020. Bob, the son of Ruth and Frank Smith, was born on February 25, 1938, on Staten Island. After New Dorp High School he attended Hanover College and graduated from Wagner College. Bob worked as a reporter for the McCook Gazette in Nebraska and then became an award-winning director of public relations and sports information at Lafayette College (1960-71), Cornell University (1971-84), and Siena College (1984-97). For many years he was an enthusiastic substitute teacher at Columbia High School in East Greenbush and a sonorous reader of scripture at St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Jordan-Smith; two sons, Christopher of Brooklyn, and Jason of Arlington, Va., from his first marriage, to Joan Serra; a stepdaughter, Melissa Daniluk of Essex, Vt.; their spouses, Lisa Marooney, Suzanne Smith, and Tim Scott; and five beloved grandchildren, Jack and Lila Marooney, Charlotte and Ian Smith, and Liam Scott. Bob enjoyed summer vacations at Cape Hatteras, summer in Saratoga at the track, watching the Mets play baseball, having coffee every morning with "the guys" and, most of all, cheering on his grandchildren in whatever sport they happened to be interested in at any given time or attending a play in which they had a part. He was a beloved husband, dad, and PopPop, as well as a devoted neighbor and dear friend to many. His family and friends meant the world to him. His laughter seemed ever present, and his zeal for life and people was engaging. He will be greatly missed. Not only did Bob give of himself in life, he also did so in death by contributing to the education of future physicians by donating his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. In keeping with Bob's request, there will be no service. His family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Northeastern Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association of New York.


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2020.
