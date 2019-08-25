Zangrando, Robert "Tex" HUDSON, Ohio Robert L. Zangrando, 86, died on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Hudson, Ohio. Bob was born in Albany on May 16, 1932, to Silvio and Margaret (Troestler) Zangrando. He graduated in 1950 from the Christian Brothers Academy, Albany and attended Brown University before graduating with a B.A. in history from Union College. He received his M.A. in history and sociology and his Ph.D. in history from the University of Pennsylvania. Bob was the assistant professor of history at Rutgers University from 1963-1965; assistant executive secretary at the American Historical Association from 1965-1969; an adjunct professor at Yale University from 1968-1971, where he also served as the history editor at Yale University Press; and a history professor at the University of Akron from 1971 to 1994. Bob was a tireless supporter and advocate of Civil Rights for his entire career and was selected by the NAACP as a presenter at the Library of Congress in honor of the "First One Hundred Years of the NAACP." (https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-4855) He was the first male recipient of the Feminist of the Year award from the Akron N.O.W. (National Organization for Women). Despite his decades in Ohio, Bob remained, to his last day, a proud son of the Capital District who fondly recalled working at Callanan Construction and his uncle Eugene Hoerdt's Pearl Cab Company; and summers spent at Saratoga Lake and days at the racetrack. Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa Pace; children, Lisa (Devon) Van Vechten and Dr. David (Wendy) Zangrando; grandchildren, Yvonne (David) Graham, Diana (Eric) Schultz and Emma Zangrando; great-grandchildren, Luke and Teagan Graham and Lucy and Hank Schultz; cousins in the Albany area; sister-in-law, Estelle Mullender; and his former wife, Joanna Schneider Zangrando. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irma (Comeau) Zangrando; and grandson, Keir Zangrando. He has been interred in the Maplewood Cemetery in Henrietta, N.Y. Funeral arrangements by Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Funeral Home of Akron, Ohio.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019