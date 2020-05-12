Zentz, Robert "Bob" BURNT HILLS Robert "Bob" Zentz, age 81, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his daughter's home with his family by his side. Bob was born on September 16, 1938, in Gloversville to the late Kenneth A. and Emily (Faris) Zentz. Bob attended St. Mary's High School, class of 1956 and continued his education at SUNY Brockport where he earned his Bachelor of Science. Later, he furthered his education, earning his master's degree from Union College. Bob shared his knowledge as a high school science teacher at Schalmont Central Schools, where he taught for 34 years until his retirement. He also taught as an adjunct professor at The College of Saint Rose and shared his love for the outdoors as a Park Ranger for N.Y.S. Parks and Recreation and an administrator at Youth Conservation Corp. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, especially when it involved being with his family. He met his beautiful wife Judy when he was a young lifeguard in Raquette Lake. For many years, his family camped throughout the Adirondacks. Nice days were often spent boating and fishing on Schroon Lake, or at the family camp in Brant Lake. Bob led an active life and it showed in his love of soccer and teaching. He served as the J.V. and varsity soccer coach for many years, while teaching at Schalmont, and it was not a surprise to anyone to see him on the field lovingly interacting with his players as he coached. Bob was the class advisor for the Schalmont class of 1969 and kept in close touch with the students of that class until his death. His love for the game carried over into his community, where he founded and coached the Lakehill Soccer Club. It wasn't just soccer that kept Bob busy, he wore many hats in the sporting world. He served as a swim coach at the Glenville YMCA and a swimming and diving coach at the Woodlin Club. He was also a Judo and Karate instructor. When he wasn't coaching or teaching, Bob found joy in performing. He was an avid singer and lover of classical music, Broadway and the ballet. He was a member of the Galway Players, where he lent his talents to the stage in four starring roles. Bob was also an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville for many years. Bob will be missed and remembered by many, especially his wonderful children, Gary (Wendy) Zentz and Karin (Glenn) Yettru; his adored grandchildren, Cassie Lyn Yettru and Kyle Robert Zentz; his dear sisters, Gail (Gwynne) Pearsall and Marlene Zentz as well as several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith Zentz. The family would like to thank The Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga, Community Hospice and Dr. John Pezzulo for their loving care during Bob's illness. A memorial service for Bob will be held on the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, May 12, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bob's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.