Sorriento, Roberta A. "Robin" ALBANY Roberta A. Sorriento "Robin" of Albany passed in peace on January 31, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Vito and Philomena Sorriento of Piermont N.Y., Robin is survived by her three siblings, Peter (Vicki), Patricia Pompa (Rocco), Paul (Cindy); and her five nieces and nephews, John, Nicholas, Emily, Dana and Rachel, whom she all adored. Robin received a B.A. in English and an M.S.W in social work from the University of Albany. Robin worked for 30 plus years caring for others as a licensed clinical social worker. She was employed at Parsons Child & Family Center and earned the title of chief of community services in Albany and Schenectady because of her excellent and sensitive service to families in crises. Her passions included theater, Opera, music and literature. She enjoyed cooking for her friends. She was proud of the prestigious Betty Crocker Award she earned. There was always a place in her heart and time available for all her friends and co-workers. She will be in our hearts always and forever. Her friends and family will miss her warmth, humor, kindness, and insights. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. More information will be provided. In memory of Robin, if you would like to send donations to any of her dearest charities: Scholarship Fund @ Northern Rivers 60 Academy Rd Albany Ny 12208 - (518) 426-2600. The Food Pantries for the Capital District 32 Essex Street Albany, NY 12206 - (518) 458-1167



Sorriento, Roberta A. "Robin" ALBANY Roberta A. Sorriento "Robin" of Albany passed in peace on January 31, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Vito and Philomena Sorriento of Piermont N.Y., Robin is survived by her three siblings, Peter (Vicki), Patricia Pompa (Rocco), Paul (Cindy); and her five nieces and nephews, John, Nicholas, Emily, Dana and Rachel, whom she all adored. Robin received a B.A. in English and an M.S.W in social work from the University of Albany. Robin worked for 30 plus years caring for others as a licensed clinical social worker. She was employed at Parsons Child & Family Center and earned the title of chief of community services in Albany and Schenectady because of her excellent and sensitive service to families in crises. Her passions included theater, Opera, music and literature. She enjoyed cooking for her friends. She was proud of the prestigious Betty Crocker Award she earned. There was always a place in her heart and time available for all her friends and co-workers. She will be in our hearts always and forever. Her friends and family will miss her warmth, humor, kindness, and insights. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. More information will be provided. In memory of Robin, if you would like to send donations to any of her dearest charities: Scholarship Fund @ Northern Rivers 60 Academy Rd Albany Ny 12208 - (518) 426-2600. The Food Pantries for the Capital District 32 Essex Street Albany, NY 12206 - (518) 458-1167 Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020

