Hallenbeck, Roberta COLONIE Roberta "Bobbi" Staats Hallenbeck, 87 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Albany on June 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Marvin J. Staats Sr. and Mabel Boyzer Staats. Besides being predeceased by her parents, Bobbi was predeceased by her husband and son Lawrence J. Hallenbeck Sr., and Lawrence J. Hallenbeck Jr.; her sisters, Beatrice Baez, Doris Bink and Susan Lewers; and brothers, Marvin Staats and Howard Staats. Survivors include her daughter Lauretta Hallenbeck; grandchildren, Justin Elliott, Jaime Lynn Hoyman, Christopher Elliott, Lawrence Hallenbeck, and Rachel Hallenbeck; sisters, Barbara Tanner and Lynn Pupello; four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a very special and dear friend Dianna Gilmore. Bobbie retired from New York State Dept. of Tax and Finance and Price Chopper of Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bobbi's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020