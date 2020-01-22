Roberta Jean Wallace

Obituary
Wallace, Roberta Jean TROY Roberta Jean Wallace, 66 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of George and Gertrude Traynor Laverdiere.Mrs. Wallace retired from Albany Medical Center after 25 years of service. She enjoyed playing backgammon and billiards but mostly she loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn Morlang (Patrick) and Michael and Autumn Wallace; one brother, Paul Sylvester; one sister, Beverly Macdonald; and her special nephew, Jeff Sylvester. She was predeceased by her siblings, Beatrice, Austin, George and Henry. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory may be made to the .

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020
