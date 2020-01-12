Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta K. Cripps. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Cripps, Roberta K. DELMAR Roberta "Bobbi" K. Cripps, 80, died in Our Lady of Mercy Life Center on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nunda, N.Y. on February 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Catherine A. Nelson Coughlin. She attended Nunda High School and graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Bobbi graduated Albany Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1964 and thereafter worked as a registered nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital. She spent over 20 years employed as an operating room nurse, where she absolutely thrived. Throughout her career, she helped numerous friends and family along their health care journeys, always willing to reach out to her colleagues for their expertise. Bobbi retired in 1990. Bobbi cherished family time, holiday dinners, and her travels. She was an avid gardener and book reader and enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, and skiing, some of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. With her sister Nancy, she crafted and sold ceramics and floral arrangements at craft fairs. Her children especially enjoyed her dry, aka absent, sense of humor. The family had some good times on long road trips, singing Elvis songs out of key and laughing. Her children are grateful for her unwavering acceptance of themselves, her honesty and love. She loved being a grandmother and attended her grandchildren's sporting events and recitals and supported their every whim. Bobbi was the beloved wife of Roderick Cripps; loving mother of Jennifer Manziano of Delmar, Susan Cripps (Ade Miller) of Redmond, Wash. and Thomas Cripps (Tiffany) of Wilmington, N.C. She was the proud grandmother of Miranda and Logan Manziano, and Anya Cripps. She is also survived by a beloved niece and nephews. A special thank you to Beth of Hospice and the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Health Center for all the care and love they showed Bobbi. Bobbi's family and close friends will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.







Cripps, Roberta K. DELMAR Roberta "Bobbi" K. Cripps, 80, died in Our Lady of Mercy Life Center on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nunda, N.Y. on February 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Catherine A. Nelson Coughlin. She attended Nunda High School and graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Bobbi graduated Albany Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1964 and thereafter worked as a registered nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital. She spent over 20 years employed as an operating room nurse, where she absolutely thrived. Throughout her career, she helped numerous friends and family along their health care journeys, always willing to reach out to her colleagues for their expertise. Bobbi retired in 1990. Bobbi cherished family time, holiday dinners, and her travels. She was an avid gardener and book reader and enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, and skiing, some of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. With her sister Nancy, she crafted and sold ceramics and floral arrangements at craft fairs. Her children especially enjoyed her dry, aka absent, sense of humor. The family had some good times on long road trips, singing Elvis songs out of key and laughing. Her children are grateful for her unwavering acceptance of themselves, her honesty and love. She loved being a grandmother and attended her grandchildren's sporting events and recitals and supported their every whim. Bobbi was the beloved wife of Roderick Cripps; loving mother of Jennifer Manziano of Delmar, Susan Cripps (Ade Miller) of Redmond, Wash. and Thomas Cripps (Tiffany) of Wilmington, N.C. She was the proud grandmother of Miranda and Logan Manziano, and Anya Cripps. She is also survived by a beloved niece and nephews. A special thank you to Beth of Hospice and the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Health Center for all the care and love they showed Bobbi. Bobbi's family and close friends will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. www.applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close