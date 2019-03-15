Schiller, Roberta "Bobbi" ALBANY Roberta "Bobbi" Schiller, born on May 8, 1934, died on March 13, 2019. Bobbi was an adventurer and explorer at heart. She loved to travel and would go anywhere and try anything, as long as it was new and different. She hiked, rode her bike, went kayaking and hated having to sit still for a minute - unless she had a really good book in her hand. Bobbi was also a beloved teacher and taught in many of the school districts on Long Island, most often in the Plainedge School District. She was also a mentor to many of the new teachers, helping them to become the best educators they could be. After her husband Jay died at a young age, Bobbi raised her four children on her own. Even though she worked two, sometimes three, jobs, she was always available for her children and they have fond memories of the many weekend activities and vacations they took together. As much as Bobbi loved her children, she adored her three grandchildren and was thrilled to be the grandmother who took them to Broadway plays and traveled the world with them. Bobbi is survived by her children, Karen, Bill, Eileen and Rich; her daughter-in-law Blanche; her grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer and Matthew; and her brother Artie. She was predeceased by her husband Jay; her brother Elvin; and her parents, Martha and Joseph. Services in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane, Loudonville on Friday, March 15, at 3 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019