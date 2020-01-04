Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberte E. Herrington. View Sign Service Information Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 (518)-663-8210 Send Flowers Obituary

Herrington, Roberte E. BRUNSWICK Roberte E. "Bobbie" Herrington, a long-time resident of Brunswick, died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence following a long illness. Born in Troyes, France on July 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Cecile Fournel; and for 54 years, was the wife of Kenneth H. Herrington of Brunswick who survives. Bobbie and Kenny met when she was employed at the U.S. Army Aircraft Field Maintenance and Avionics Center in Brienne Le Chateau, France where Ken was a first lieutenant and the Post S4 supply officer. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills on April 18, 1965, and moved on to the Herrington Family Farm in Tamarac. Bobbie took a job at the former Langmore Dairy Bar in Cropseyville and later worked at several area businesses. In the early 1980's she moved on to her most cherished and rewarding position as the administrative aide to the principal at Tamarac High School. She loved working with the students and staff and looked forward to each day. In 1989 she received the Tamarac High School Community Service Award to honor her service to education. In that same year she also received the Kiwanis International Presidents Appreciation Award in recognition of outstanding service as the Key Club advisor at Tamarac High School. In 2003, she retired and was honored by crossing the stage with other graduates and received an honorary Tamarac High School Diploma. After retiring, Bobbie spent much of her time in the summer planting flowers around the house and back yard. She enjoyed watching the squirrels, turkey and deer. Winters were spent at their home in Barefoot Bay, Sebastian, Fla. She spent many hours at the pool, visiting, and at functions with her very best friends, Cathy and Rich Landry and Lee Worley. Bobbie loved her animals! Over the years she had a pet racoon, a mallard duck named Dominique and pot belly pigs, Harley and Oreo, who often toured around with her in the car. She will be sorely missed by not only her family and friends, but by her dogs, Lucy, Moses and Toby. In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by two daughters, Millie (Danny) Knatcal of Marionville, Mo. and Jessica Herrington of Brunswick; a son, K. Jason Herrington of Brunswick; two brothers-in-law, Harold (Elaine) Herrington and Philip (Cathy) Herrington; four grandchildren, Jaidy Hernandez, Alexa Herrington, Daniel Knatcal and Whitney (Tom) Street; two great-grandchildren, Connor Knatcal and Easton Street; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Huguet; and brother, Roland. Ken and his family would like to express their gratitude to the Community Hospice nurses and staff and a special heart felt thank you to Cherie Jones for love, care and compassion shown to Bobbie over the past three months. At Bobbie's request, there were no public calling hours and burial in the Eagle Mills Cemetery followed a private family ceremony. A celebration of her life gathering is being planned and will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in Bobbie's memory may be made to the Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







