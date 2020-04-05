Schaap, Robin Auty DELMAR Robin Auty Schaap died on March 31, 2020, at home. She was born in New York City on March 12, 1924, the daughter of Woodbury Auty and Rita Sorensen Auty. She was a Delmar resident for over 80 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years "Pete" Leonard Schaap. She was a founding member of the Bethlehem Community Church, which began meeting in the old Delmar Library in the 1960s. Her faith in God never wavered. Her working career began at Dunn and Bradstreet in downtown Albany. Later, she worked as a claims supervisor at the Hartford Insurance Company for twenty-five years before retiring. She was very patriotic and especially proud of her relatives' participation in the fight for America's freedom. These ancestors include her sixth great-grandfather, Ambrose Barnaby, captain in the Revolutionary War; Woodbury Auty her father serving in World War I in the Army and the Navy; and her late husband serving in World War II in the Army. She is survived by her children, Peter (Anna) Schaap of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Robin (Michael) Wrona of Tampa, Fla.; her four perfect (her words) grandchildren: Emily Geery, Julia Geery Brandon, Joshua Schaap, and Sonia Schaap Lai; and her seven great-grandchildren. Private burial was held in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Please, no flowers. If you choose to remember, please send donations to the Capital City Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army in Albany. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020