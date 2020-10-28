Falzo, Robin E. PITTSTOWN Robin E. Church Falzo, 65, passed away peacefully after a long illness early Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born in Troy on September 7, 1955, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Brundige Church. Robin was raised in Pittstown and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, class of 1973. After her marriage, she moved to Danby, Vt. for two years before moving back to Pittstown where she raised her family as a loving and devoted mother. She was a member of the Pittstown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, board games and playing rummy. She was the beloved mother of Dody Falzo (Travis Massey) of Averill Park, Mary (Colin) McCarthy of Delmar and Edward B. Falzo of Albany; adored grandmother of Alyssa Marie Gates, Rachel Gates and Guilia Massey; dear sister of Kathy Grogan of Pittstown, Mary Ann (DeForest) Pitt of Hoosick Falls, John (Lori) Houser of Brunswick, James (Liz) Houser of Pittstown and the late Dee Dee Milks of Kissimmee, Fla. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately in the Pittstown United Methodist Church at the convenience of the family followed by burial in Tomhannock Cemetery, Pittstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Unity House, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180, Pittstown United Methodist Church, 57 Old Route 7, Valley Falls, NY, 12185 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
.