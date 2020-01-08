Robin Hyman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Hyman.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
2-4 Ten Broeck Street
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
2-4 Ten Broeck Street
Albany, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens
Colonie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hyman, Robin ALBANY Robin Hyman, 61, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Robin was the daughter of Nora Hyman and the late Thomas Johnson. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Higher Education for many years. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Johnson; and brothers, Jack Hyman and Bobby J. Jones Jr. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her devoted children, Ron Royal and Azana Headspeth. Her grandchildren, Deron and Rory Royal. Her siblings, Diana Rahmaan, Raymond Hyman, Thomas Hyman, Denise Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at her home church, Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2-4 Ten Broeck Street, Albany, N.Y. on Friday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie, N.Y.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.