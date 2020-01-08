Hyman, Robin ALBANY Robin Hyman, 61, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Robin was the daughter of Nora Hyman and the late Thomas Johnson. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Higher Education for many years. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Johnson; and brothers, Jack Hyman and Bobby J. Jones Jr. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her devoted children, Ron Royal and Azana Headspeth. Her grandchildren, Deron and Rory Royal. Her siblings, Diana Rahmaan, Raymond Hyman, Thomas Hyman, Denise Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at her home church, Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2-4 Ten Broeck Street, Albany, N.Y. on Friday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie, N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020