Brayson, Robin L. CASTLETON Robin L. Brayson, 77, died at home with his friends by his side on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Arlene T. Brayson; a niece Sandra Carroll; and nephew John Carroll. Bob graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1959 and Cobleskill Ag & Tech, class of 1962. He was an Air Force veteran serving from 1962-1967, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He leaves behind dear friends, Kevin and Rhoda Faulkner. A private commital service will be held after the immediate pandemic situation subsides. The service will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Kevin Faulkner at 645 Van Hoesen Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033.