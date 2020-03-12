Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin R. Burton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Burton, Robin R. AVERILL PARK Robin R. Burton, 78, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his winter home in Florida. Robin was born in Amsterdam to Rexford and Phyllis (Pabis) Burton. The family moved to Rensselaer where his father accepted a teaching position with the Rensselaer School District teaching music. His mother also joined the school as an elementary teacher. Needless to say, neither Robin nor his brother Gregg got away with much while in school. Robin's dad passed away at an early age, and his mom had her hands full with two very active boys to raise. She lived into her early 90's and was feisty until the end. Sadly, Robin lost his brother at a young age to a massive heart attack. Robin graduated from Van Rensselaer High School in 1960 and earned his A.A.S. from Hudson Valley Community College. He continued his education at SUNY Albany and earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees. He was a member of the Sigma Labdon Fraternity. After his graduation from SUNY in 1966 he became an accounting professor at H.V.C.C., retiring in 2000. He continued teaching part-time for a few years thereafter. Robin was a past board member of Peoples Bank (now TD Bank) and the Albany YMCA, and a member of the Troy Elks Club and Burden Lake Country Club. He was co-owner with his mother of the former Burdens Golden Years Home for Adults in Averill Park. Robin was also co-owner with his brother of Brothers II in Troy, Duck Soup in Rensselaer, State Street Pub, Zelda's, and a hair salon all in Albany and Rexfords in Troy. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and longtime companion, Ruth E. Roberts and several cousins. A funeral Mass for Robin will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, in St. Michael the Archangel, 175 Williams Rd., North Greenbush. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Robin may be made to Hudson Valley Community College Foundation, Scholarship Fund, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy NY 12180 or to a . Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

