Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave. Albany , NY Funeral Mass 9:00 AM All Saints Church 12 Rosemont St. Albany , NY

Figliomeni, Rocco ALBANY Rocco Figliomeni, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 81. Born in Siderno, Reggio Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Domenico Figliomeni and Rosa Maria Albanese. He came to Albany in 1955, where he started his lifelong career in the restaurant industry starting with his first business, The Capri Restaurant in Altamont, then with his brothers at Luigi's Restaurant in Albany, and later with his sons at Figliomeni's Restaurant in Guilderland. He was known for his quick wit and funny stories. He enjoyed walking, gardening, cooking, making his annual barrel of red wine, and a fun game of cards "Briscola." He loved spending time with his family and the many fun times together during the holidays and special occasions. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carmela (Commisso) Figliomeni; daughter, Maria Mahon (Joseph); and son, Frank Figliomeni (Dana). He was predeceased by his son Dominick Figliomeni. He was the cherished grandfather, "Nonno," of Michael Figliomeni, Giuliana Figliomeni, Conner Mahon, Sofia Figliomeni, Christien Figliomeni, Jack Figliomeni, and predeceased by Ryan Mahon. Also survived by his sisters, Angela D'Agostino, Maria Albanese, and Lena (Tony) Commisso; brothers, Joseph Figliomeni, and Vincent Figliomeni (Ida); sisters-in-law, Natalina Figliomeni and Lena Figliomeni; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Carmen Figliomeni and Francesco Figliomeni; sister-in-law Virginia Figliomeni; and brothers-in-law, Vincent D'Agostino and Vincent Albanese. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. A Mass will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. in All Saints Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







