DePremis, Rocco M. "Rocky" ALBANY Rocco M. DePremis "Rocky", 91 of Albany, passed peacefully January 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born and raised in Albany. He was a first generation Italian-American. Rocco was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. and set up telecommunication networks to rebuild Japan after WWII. In 1951, Rocco and Mary (Galea) DePremis wed in Albany. Rocco worked as an electroplater at the Watervliet Arsenal, where he retired in 1984. His favorite pastime was watching the Buffalo Bills. He loved the sunshine and his wife's Italian cooking. Rocco was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary DePremis; siblings, Rose Cassala, Stella Tronco, and George DePremis. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mary Galea DePremis; daughters, RoseMary (Paul) Becallo, Darlene (Michael Slye) Darden, Joanne (Christopher) Trager; sisters, Lily (Carmen) Indelicato, Angela DePremis; grandchildren, Dr. Laura Becallo Cashin, Christopher (Jennifer) Trager, Michael (Nicole Casamento) Becallo, David Darden and Daniel Trager; great-grandchildren, Brian Cashen III, Chloe Cashen, and Preston Trager. Calling hours Monday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. The parish family of Christ the King Church, will gather at the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany N.Y. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The .
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020