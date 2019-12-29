|
|
Roberts, Rockwood T. Jr. CLIFTON PARK Rockwood T. Roberts Jr., 91 of Canterbury Road, died on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, at his home in the loving care of his family. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on March 30, 1928, and was the son of the late Rockwood Theodore and Mildred Swensen Roberts. He was a graduate of Clarkson University, class of 1953, and was the beloved husband of the late Beverly A. Hickey Roberts whom he married in October of 1958. Rocky was a Marine Corps veteran having served honorably from 1945-1947. He retired in 1988 as a regional manager from the New York Telephone Company in Albany. Rocky enjoyed golfing and was a long standing member of the Ballston Spa Country Club and having been the oldest playing member. He followed Clarkson Hockey and was a radio disc jockey during his time at Clarkson. He was a member of the N.Y. Telephone Pioneers and Shenendehowa United Methodist Church. He was the devoted father of Rockwood T. Roberts III of Carmel, Ind. and Barry C. Roberts of Clifton Park; brother of Ronald (Esther) Roberts of The Villages, Fla.; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Spring interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Capital District Chapter, 421 New Karner Rd., Suite 6, Albany, NY, 12205. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019