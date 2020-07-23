1/1
Rod Abosse Messavussu
Messavussu, Rod Abosse MENANDS Rod Abosse Messavussu, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Lome, Togo, Africa on September 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Adokoe Pierre Messavussu-Akue and Adukoe Moevi.Rod was a loving, intelligent, and hard-working man who put his family before everything. His grit and determination not only made him a great businessman, but a great father and family man as well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rod is survived by his son, William A. Messavussu of Menands; his mother, Adukoe Moevi; his siblings, Adovi A. Messavussu of Togo, Moe A. Messavussu of Chicago, Kpakpovi A. Messavussu of the Bronx, Adoboe A. Messavussu of Canada, and Kale P. Messavussu of Connecticut; several nieces and nephews, and by many friends. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, Menands. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
