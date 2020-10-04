So very saddened to learn of Rod's passing. Heartfelt condolences to his sister , Grace, his niece , Pam, his entire family ,friends and Franciscan brothers and sisters. Space here does not allow me to share the many wonderful memories that were shared overs the many years we had known each other .

A kind, loving , gentle soul who was always there for you when you needed him. A man of fortitude ,courage and most importantly,humility. You will forever be missed ---but never forgotten.

The entire Lisella family sends their heartfelt condolences---and prayers.

May he keep a watchful eye over all his loved ones , and he now begins to

enjoy eternal happiness with our Lord and Savior---and all his loved ones in Heaven.

I am sorry I cannot make the wake --but will be there in spirit.

On this Feast of St. Francis , may Rod be celebrating with that most holy of saints ----and may it be said of Rod that he lived his life as a TRUE FRANCISCAN.

God Bless him and his loved ones



Joe and Nickie Lisella ----and the entire Lisella Family.

Joe Lisella

Friend