Crispo, Rev. Roderick A. OFM CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Reverend Roderick A. Crispo, OFM, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Born Anthony Joseph Crispo on May 30, 1928, with his twin sister Victoria, he was the son of John and Mary (Nistico) Crispo. Father Rod grew up on Fourth Avenue in Watervliet and attended Watervliet City Schools until he left for religious life. Father Rod was a Franciscan Friar in the Immaculate Conception Province. He made his first profession of vows in 1948 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 19, 1955. Following his ordination, he was assigned to St. Leonard's Parish in Boston's North End. Father Rod then served in various ministries, including assistant pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Mount Vernon, N.Y.; pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in New York City and Our Lady of Peace Church in Brooklyn. In addition to parish work, Father Rod served as chaplain for the New York State prison system. In 1989, Father Rod was elected provincial minister of the Province of the Immaculate Conception and served in that position for six years. Father Rod was currently stationed at Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and was officially assigned to St. Christopher Friary in Boston. Father Rod had a lifetime devotion to the priesthood and religious life and was committed to serving all. He had such an amazing gentle soul, a wonderful sense of humor, was beyond special in every way and left a lasting presence with all who knew him. Surviving Father Rod are his sisters, Elizabeth A. Crispo, Carmel M. Crispo both of Troy and MaryGrace (late William) Warren of Latham; his nieces and nephews, MaryEllen (John) Kane, Pam Warren, Larry (Katie) Dewine, Rick Dewine, Rod Crispo and Greg Crispo; as well as several grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and a great-grandnephew and many Crispo family cousins.Father Rod was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Nistico Crispo; his twin sister Victoria "Vicki" (late husband Larry) Dewine; his brothers, Joey and Ben Crispo; brother-in-law, Bill Warren; and nephew, John P. Dewine. Father Rod's family wishes to thank Father Tony, Father Lukasz, all of the seminarians and staff at the seminary for the love and wonderful care they provided for the past thirteen years. Friends are invited to visit with Father Rod's family on Wednesday, October 7, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Current health and safety precautions will be observed and the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be requested. A funeral Mass for Father Rod will be celebrated privately in the Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Troy on Thursday but may be viewed on the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page by clicking on the event "Funeral Mass for Father Rod" at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The Rite of Committal and burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, Andover, Mass. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the care given to Father Rod, donations may be made to Redemptoris Mater Seminary of Boston, 774 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-2501 at www.rmsboston.org
