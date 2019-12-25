Rodger William Joly

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodger William Joly.
In Memoriam
Send Flowers

JOLY Rodger William Merry Christmas "Whose woods these are I think I know. His house is in the village though; He will not see me stopping here To watch his woods fill up with snow. My little horse must think it queer To stop without a farmhouse near Between the woods and frozen lake The darkest evening of the year. He gives his harness bells a shake To ask if there is some mistake. The only other sound's the sweep Of easy wind and downy flake. The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep." Sister
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.