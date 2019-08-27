|
Rapp, Rodney A. LATHAM Rodney A. Rapp, 77 of Latham, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at Barnwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Valatie. Born in Troy on April 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert L. and E. Elizabeth (Wells) Rapp and raised in the family home located on the corner of Broderick St. and Wells Blvd. in the Village of Colonie. He was married to Charlotte L. Rapp who passed away on December 24, 2015. Rodney was a dedicated truck driver for 32 years for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Albany. He attended Colonie Central High School, and was a member of the Colonie Alliance Church. He is survived by his children, Michael Alan Rapp of St. Augustine, Fla.. and Rhonda Rapp of Pennsylvania, with his wife June Marie. As well as his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Rodney is also survived by his brother Timothy Winston (Mary Ellen) Rapp of North Fort Meyers, Fla. His uncle the Rev. William Wells of Horseheads, N.Y. He is also survived by his cousin Wayne (Sheila) Rapp of Latham, N.Y. who cared for him before and during the late stages of Alzheimer's. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service for Rodney will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, at 9 a.m. in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands, with Pastor Keith Hobson presiding. Those wishing to attend the service please meet at the south gate at 8:45a.m. For information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019