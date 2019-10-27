Rodney Kelley

Obituary
Kelley, Rodney WATERVLIET Rodney M. Kelley passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Frederick and Loretta Kelley. He is survived by his wife Catherine Kelley; children, Rodney Kelley Jr., Catherine Gustin Kelley, Nicholas Kelley, Nicholas McGraw Kelley, and Julien Gustin-Kelley; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexis, Jessika, Kaylee, and Rodney; a great-grandchild Promise; brothers, Bruce, Freddie, Owen, Robert, and the late Wayne; and his late sister Penny. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rodney's family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 28, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019
