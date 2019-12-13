Abele, Rodney W. ALBANY Rodney W. Abele, 76, entered eternal life on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Thelma Miller Abele. Rodney graduated from Milne High School and R.P.I. He was the longtime president of Abele Tractor & Equipment Co. in Albany. Rodney enjoyed attending the theater, traveling and listening to music. He was a former member of the Albany Rotary Club. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Corr Abele; dear father of Janice Abele-Cohen (Eric), Jeffrey Abele (Kristine), and Matthew Abele; cherished grandfather of Reece, Regan and Remie Abele; brother of the late Warren Abele; stepson of Ruth T. Abele; nephew of Norma Abele; brother-in-law of Mary Corr Lang, Barbara Corr Klein and many nieces, nephews and friends who survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rod's family on Friday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, December 14, at 10:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, at 11 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Rodney in a special way may send a contribution to either the Double H. Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 or the . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McVeighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019