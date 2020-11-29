1/
Roger A. Benn
Benn, Roger A. RAVENA Roger A. Benn was born on March 31, 1952, and passed away at home on November 20, 2020, at the age of 68. He was the beloved son of the late William and Hester Benn. Roger was a lifelong and faithful member of the Congregational Christian Church in Ravena. He retired from the Albany County Highway Department after 31 years of service, of which he was very proud. Roger always enjoyed helping others and his daily hitch hiking trips to and from town. He will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his sister, Suzi (Herman) Fisher; brother, Kevin (Patti) Benn; and several nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Carol Benn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, in the Freehold Cemetery, 3568 Co. Route 67, Freehold, NY, 12431. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rogers name may be made to the Congregational Christian Church, 175 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Freehold Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
