Roger A. Clemente Jr.


1951 - 2019
Roger A. Clemente Jr. Obituary
Clemente, Roger A. Jr. LATHAM Roger A. Clemente, Jr., 68 of Latham, died suddenly Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home in Latham. Born in Troy, on August 8, 1951, he was the son of Antoinette M. (Marchese) Clemente and the late Roger A Clemente. He was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy and the University of Hartford with a bachelor of science degree. Survivors include his mother Antoinette (Marchese) Clemente; his brothers, Peter (Diane) Clemente, Mark A. (Linda) Clemente and Christopher Clemente; he was the uncle of Jason (Kimberly) Clemente, Kevin (Lauren) Clemente, Michael (Jessica) Clemente and Laura (James) Harding. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Roger had a passion for research especially in the areas of politics, health and music. He dug into issues deeper than the regular mainstream media and always sought to share his findings. He will be missed by friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Calling hours are private for family only. Interment is private for family only in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Donations in memory of Roger can be made to the Latham Fire Department, 226 Old Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110 or St. Ambrose Church 347 Old Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019
