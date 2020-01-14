LeGare, Roger A. EAST GREENBUSH Roger A. LeGare, 72 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully in his home on January 12, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1947, in Buffalo, but spent most of his life residing in the Capital Region. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Ruth; and daughter Tiffany. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie; son, Christopher; granddaughter, Ireland; and his five siblings. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home in Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wildwood Programs and/or Crossroads Center for Children, to which Roger enjoyed transporting children with special needs on his daily bus route. Donation information may be found at wildwoodprograms.org/donation or crossroadcenter.org/donate.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020