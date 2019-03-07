Wick, Roger A. EAST GREENBUSH Roger A. Wick, 85 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019. Roger was born in Binghamton. Following high school, Roger joined the Army and served during the Korean War. Following his service, he attended and graduated from SUNY Binghamton with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Mental Health for 33 years, rising to the position of director before retiring in 1996. Rod enjoyed long Sunday drives with Martha, his wife of 59 years, and loved vacationing in Ogunquit every early fall with her for more than three decades. Rod took up golf upon retirement, and while rarely cracking the 100 mark, he loved every minute of it. Roger was always proud of his three children, Suzanne (Nicholas Pazienza), David (Kimberly) and Lisa. He was a loving Papa to four grandchildren, Jared and Rena Pazienza, and Brendan and Dalia Wick. Roger was well loved by all who met him, known for his peaceful and positive demeanor, always sharing a kind word in good times and bad, and finding the best in everyone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Spring interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary