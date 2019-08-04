Niles, Roger Allan MECHANICVILLE With broken hearts we share the passing of Roger Allan Niles on July 30, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a 28 year battle with the ravages of "Hep C", liver disease, and kidney failure. We will never forget how hard he fought to stay with us. Friends may call on Rogers's family from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, August 12, at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg. Please visit alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences, and directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019