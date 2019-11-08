Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Benedict. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ The King Church Send Flowers Obituary

Benedict, Roger LATHAM Roger Benedict, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Odanak, Quebec, Canada, Roger was the son of the late Levi and Jessie Benedict. Roger was the devoted husband to the late Donna Benedict and enjoyed 31 years of marriage. Roger was a member of Christ the King Church. He served the Catholic Faith as a Deacon on the Reserve while living in Odanak, Quebec, Canada. Most recently he enjoyed serving his community at the Atria Senior Living leading the Rosary and as a spiritual ambassador. Roger was the last surviving full blooded Abenaki Indian of Odanak Reservation in Quebec, Canada. His Native American heritage was deeply important to him and he enjoyed educating others about it. He also enjoyed painting, carving and had a very close relationship with nature. His most cherished memories were those created while spending time with family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and shared a special relationship with his nephew, Chancey Benedict. He will be dearly missed. Roger was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Weingardener Benedict; stepdaughter, Lisa Fischer; siblings, Floyd, Paul, Ralph, Joe, Chancey and Genevieve. Roger is survived by his loving children, Debbie Trombly (Bert), Roger Benedict (Connie), Donna Martin (Greg), Kim Livingston (Mark), and Louis Fischer; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Ryan, Zachary, Megan and Autumn; great-grandchild, Kennedy and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date on the Reservation of Odanak, Quebec, Canada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Hospice.









