Casey, Roger C. PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. Roger C. Casey, 79 of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away on March 10, 2020, at the Treasure Coast Hospice House in Port St. Lucie with his family by his side. Roger was raised in Delmar and resided in Voorheesville, Stillwater, and most recently in Port St. Lucie. He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Albany where he played on the men's basketball team. He received his master's degree from Union College in Schenectady. Roger taught mathematics at Schalmont High School in Rotterdam for more than 25 years. He also refereed high school soccer, basketball, and women's college basketball. After retirement, Roger and his wife operated River's Edge B&B for 25 years out of their Stillwater home on the Hudson River. He was an avid golfer. He learned the game of golf caddying at a local New York country club at the age of 13. He played competitive golf during high school and college. He was an active member of the Savanna Club golf community. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Erika (Pokrandt) Casey of Port St. Lucie; his children: Elizabeth Coulter and her husband, Marshall of Clifton Park, Michael Casey and his wife, Maria (Barker) of Plum Island, Mass. and Brian Casey and his wife, Joanne (Cawley) of Clifton Park; and his grandchildren: Abigail, Lauren, Owen, Matthew and Danielle. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen (Boice) Casey; and his sister, Gloria Casey. There will be a celebration of Roger's life at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at The Savanna Club in The Cove in Port St. Lucie. In lieu flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL, 34997 or www.TreasureHealth.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, Fla. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2020