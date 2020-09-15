Nottingham, Roger D. COLONIE Roger D. Nottingham, 66, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, at Mt Valley Hospice House in Gloversville, N.Y. He was born on January 29, 1954, son of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Fowler) Nottingham in Brownsville, Pa. He graduated from New York State University at Albany in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as an accountant for years and ended at Hannaford Supermarket until he retired. He enjoyed being a homeowner, working in his yard and talking to his neighbors. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Rivera and her husband Jimmy Rivera; step brothers, Mike, Steve and David Fuller; nieces and nephews; his aunt Leah Durst; and several cousins. Roger was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Nottingham; and mother, Ruth Fuller; and stepfather, John Fuller. In accordance with Roger's wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice,108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, New York 12078. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com