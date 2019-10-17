Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger H. Edwards. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pine Grove United Methodist Church Central Avenue View Map Service 12:00 PM Pine Grove United Methodist Church Central Avenue View Map Interment 11:00 AM Mettawee Valley Cemetery Granville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edwards, Roger H. COLONIE Roger H. Edwards passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019, with his loving daughters by his side. Born April 10, 1931, in Granville, N.Y., Roger was the son of Harold J. and Edna L. Edwards. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering and worked for the New York State Department of Transportation for 35 years, retiring as the deputy chief engineer of the Facilities Design Division. Roger was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn Edwards (Jenkins), to whom he was married for 65 years. Roger moved to the village of Colonie in 1958 and began attending the Pine Grove Methodist Church. He also served on the Village Planning Commission from 1963 to 1967. Roger was an avid bowler for over 40 years and took up golf in his later years. With his wife, he traveled extensively in the United States and to many foreign countries. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was generous with his time and talents with his family and friends. He was a good man with endless patience. Roger is survived by three daughters, Nancy Edwards, Susan Edwards (Richard Baczek) and Lori O'Brien (James); six grandchildren, Michael Drucker (Salena), Ben Drucker, Megan Bradley, Casey Bradley (Heather), Andre Dacier, and Tara O'Brien; three great-grandchildren, Raymond Dacier, and Torin and Orla Drucker; one brother, Mansir Edwards (Beth); one sister, Joanne Kingsley (Bill); and two sisters-in-law, Jean Edwards and June Edwards. Roger was predeceased by two brothers, Philip Edwards and Donald Edwards; and one sister-in-law, Eleanor Jenkins. Calling hours will be held in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Central Avenue at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, followed by a service at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Mettawee Valley Cemetery in Granville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12205.







