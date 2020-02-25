Livingston, Roger J. Sr. VOORHEESVILLE Roger J. Livingston Sr., 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Roger and MaryLou Livingston. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Adele Livingston. Roger was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a hard worker and retired from General Electric after many years of employment. Roger was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed doing yardwork. He loved Pine Street in Voorheesville where resided and the land had been in his family for years. In addition to his wife; Roger is survived by his three sons, Roger Livingston Jr. (Melissa), Blake Livingston (Mandy) and Troy Livingston. He was also the "Papa" to Aubrey, Marygrace and Violet. He will also be remembered by his siblings, Robert Livingston (Bonnie), Holly Swift (Paul), Sue Livingston (Steve Knuth), Jeff Livingston (Linda); and many nieces and nephews and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. A memorial service will follow starting at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020