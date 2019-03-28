Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Joseph Simoneau. View Sign

Simoneau, Roger Joseph ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. Roger Joseph Simoneau, 73 of Zephyrhills, passed away suddenly on Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019. Born on March 15, 1946, in Waterbury, Conn., Roger was raised from birth in Bristol, Conn. by his loving parents, Joseph Simoneau and Lumina (Gagne) Simoneau. Attending and graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 1965, he married Janice Marie McDonald in January 1968. Working as plant manager of Semco Printing in Latham, he ultimately purchased Target Media Graphics in the early 1990s, serving as its owner and president for several years. In 2002, after retiring to Syracuse, he married Constance Bryan Dewitt, and together they moved to Zephyrhills, where they have resided these past fifteen years. Roger loved the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, Syracuse University basketball, boxer puppies, and golf, in some order. He is survived by Connie, his wife of 17 years; his two children, Danielle (Brian) Marchand and Adam Simoneau; siblings, Joseph (Cheryl) Simoneau and Lorette (John) Deden; stepdaughters, Suzanne (Matt) Aiken and Jennifer (Jeff) Milton; and six grandchildren, Connor, Paige, Conner, Caitlyn, Carly, and Madelyn. His surviving family asks that any donations be made in his memory to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL, 34639-9978, or to Adopt A Boxer Rescue, P.O. Box 154, Olyphant, PA 18447. Donations may also be made to either organization via their websites.



