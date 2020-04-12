Blackman, Roger L. ALBANY Roger L. Blackman, 73, went to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Roger was born on November 17, 1946, in Wellsville, N.Y. and was the son of the late Harold L. and Virginia Faith (McCaslin) Blackman. He worked as an auto mechanic for Midas in East Greenbush for over 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed working on cars and loved NASCAR. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Magrit E. (Prugel) Blackman - Heart to Heart Never Apart; his children, twins - Carrie (Chris) Alexander and Kyle (Samantha) Blackman and Kevin Blackman; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Harvey Johnson; his nephew, Jim (Meg) Johnson; several other nieces and nephews; and his sister, Rita Youmans. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Linda Blackman; his brother, Ralph Blackman; and his sister, Dolores Johnson. At Roger's request, services will be private. Thank you Oncology Team at St. Peter's, The Eddy, Hospice, our family and many friends who walked this journey with us. God bless you! Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Club, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020