Cesare, Roger L. Sr. WESTERNPORT, Md. Roger L. Cesare Sr., 67, formerly of Troy and Green Island, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Moran Nursing and Rehab Center in Westernport, Md. after a long illness. Roger was born and raised in Oberlin, Ohio. Roger graduated from Oberlin Senior High School. Roger went on to join the Navy where he met his wife, Denise Raymond, and they had three children together. Roger was predeceased by his father, Henry Cesare Sr.; his mother, Lona Mae Paugh; and his older brother, Henry Cesare Jr. Roger is survived by his younger brothers and sisters, Bill, Russ, Charles, Wayne, Della, Christine, Donna, Carol Lee, Mary, and Dawn; many nieces and nephews; his former wife Denise; his children and their spouses, Anthony Cesare (Anne), Tina Cesare (William), and Roger Cesare Jr. (Michelle); and seven grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support he received by the staff at Moran Nursing and Rehab Center. At the request of the family, a private memorial service will be held. Roger will be buried in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations honoring Roger and his memory may be made to Moran Nursing and Rehab Center or the .







