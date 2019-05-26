Allen, Roger M. WESTERLO Roger Madison Allen, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, of complications caused by diabetes and contact with Agent Orange in Vietnam. Roger was in the military from January 6, 1963 - January 6, 1966. His Vietnam tour was between July '63 and September '64. Mr. Allen jokingly claimed he had spent 22 years in service to "The Country He Loved" very much. The first 16, he spent as an "Army Brat." After high school, he spent three years as an Army specialist. After being mustered, he spent three years in inactive reserve. His name was derived from his grandfather's middle names - Roger from his maternal grandfather and Madison from his paternal grandfather. Roger became house bound around 2008. Roger is survived by his loyal friends, Richard and Barbara Blum, Lori and Russel Hilton and family. Those who were close to Roger would like to express their gratitude to the Stratton V.A. Hospital for the wonderful care given to Roger. A memorial service will be held for Roger in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, on Wednesday, May 29, at 9 a.m. Donations may be made in Roger's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. To leave a special message, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019