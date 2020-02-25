Goodrow, Roger WEST BERNE Roger W. Goodrow, age 61, found peace on February 18, 2020. Whether you knew him while he was playing sports for the Voorheesville Blackbirds, the traveling adventurer, the hardworking mason, the hunter and fishermen, on the staff at Indian Lookout, one thing is certain, he thoroughly enjoyed every one of these roles throughout his life. Most important to him was family. He loved unconditionally. Roger would give anyone the shirt off of his back and never judged anyone. His final days he was surrounded by the many families and friends either in person or by thoughts and prayers. Services will be private. It is the same door whether you are entering or departing. Till we see you on the other side, hold those that have gone on before you, but don't forget those you left behind. We love you Roger and greatly miss you already.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020