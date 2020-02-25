Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Goodrow, Roger WEST BERNE Roger W. Goodrow, age 61, found peace on February 18, 2020. Whether you knew him while he was playing sports for the Voorheesville Blackbirds, the traveling adventurer, the hardworking mason, the hunter and fishermen, on the staff at Indian Lookout, one thing is certain, he thoroughly enjoyed every one of these roles throughout his life. Most important to him was family. He loved unconditionally. Roger would give anyone the shirt off of his back and never judged anyone. His final days he was surrounded by the many families and friends either in person or by thoughts and prayers. Services will be private. It is the same door whether you are entering or departing. Till we see you on the other side, hold those that have gone on before you, but don't forget those you left behind. We love you Roger and greatly miss you already.



Goodrow, Roger WEST BERNE Roger W. Goodrow, age 61, found peace on February 18, 2020. Whether you knew him while he was playing sports for the Voorheesville Blackbirds, the traveling adventurer, the hardworking mason, the hunter and fishermen, on the staff at Indian Lookout, one thing is certain, he thoroughly enjoyed every one of these roles throughout his life. Most important to him was family. He loved unconditionally. Roger would give anyone the shirt off of his back and never judged anyone. His final days he was surrounded by the many families and friends either in person or by thoughts and prayers. Services will be private. It is the same door whether you are entering or departing. Till we see you on the other side, hold those that have gone on before you, but don't forget those you left behind. We love you Roger and greatly miss you already. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close