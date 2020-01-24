Biski, Roland Francis COHOES Roland Francis Biski, 93, also known as "Blue eyes," died peacefully on January 21, 2020, under the wonderful care of the doctor, nurses, and CNA's at the Eddy Village Green nursing home in Cohoes. Roland was born on September 5, 1926, in Troy, the son of the late Rollin Biski and Catherine (Pelcher) Biski. Roland was a United States Navy veteran stationed in Italy on the S.S. Hawaiian Shipper where he served from 1944-1946 during World War II. Roland was proudly employed by Mohawk Paper Mill in Waterford where he worked for 35 years before retiring. A member of St. Anthony's Church in Troy, Roland was a well-known member of the community, always generously donating to foundations such as The and The Veterans Association. Roland loved traveling the world with his wife, growing vegetables in his garden and playing bingo with his friends at Beltrone on Sunday evenings. Roland was predeceased by his beloved wife Josephine (Moscatello) Biski. The couple married on September 4, 1929, in Troy, spending 67 blissful years together. Roland is survived by a brother, Robert Biski of Rotterdam; a sister-in-law Ann L. Carrol of Troy; as well as three children and their spouses, Roland "Tony" Biski of Harwich, Mass., Kerry (Jeffory) Myers of Niskayuna, and Carl (Angela) Biski of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; five loving grandchildren and spouses, Dustin (Amanda) Pusatere of Niskayuna, Gabrielle (Gregory) Bankowski of Schenectady, Ashely (Manuel) Martinez of North Oceanside, Calif., Julian Myers of Niskyuna, and Carissa Biski of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; one adorable great-granddaughter, Londyn Pusatere of Niskayuna; three loving nephews, Josepth Moscatello of Rexford, Daniel Carrol of Troy, and Paul (Cheryl) Carrol of Troy; as well as ten great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, from 2-5 p.m. at the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held the following day on Monday, January 27, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The at: www.arthritis.org/donate
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020