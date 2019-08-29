Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Latham, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland J. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland J. Baker Obituary
Baker, Roland J. LATHAM Roland J. Baker, 87, formerly of Latham, passed away at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schenectady on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Elphege (John) and Lucille Lord Baker. He was the loving and devoted husband and best friend of the late Theresa Smith Baker. He was employed for 21 years by Mohawk Paper Mills. He was the owner and operator of Capital Gas Service Co. for 27 years, retiring in 1994. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1450 and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed both. Roland is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Baker of Rotterdam; his son Thomas J. Baker and wife Dr. Allison J. Batchelor and grandsons, Jonathan and Christopher Baker of Athens, Ohio. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Jane Neiles, Margaret Aubin Beaulne and Lorraine Murray; and brother Julian (Joe) Baker. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Agnes Dedrick of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. The funeral is on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville on Tuesday, September 3, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Roland in a special way may donate to s at woundedwarriorsproject.org or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now