Baker, Roland J. LATHAM Roland J. Baker, 87, formerly of Latham, passed away at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schenectady on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Elphege (John) and Lucille Lord Baker. He was the loving and devoted husband and best friend of the late Theresa Smith Baker. He was employed for 21 years by Mohawk Paper Mills. He was the owner and operator of Capital Gas Service Co. for 27 years, retiring in 1994. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1450 and the . He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed both. Roland is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Baker of Rotterdam; his son Thomas J. Baker and wife Dr. Allison J. Batchelor and grandsons, Jonathan and Christopher Baker of Athens, Ohio. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Jane Neiles, Margaret Aubin Beaulne and Lorraine Murray; and brother Julian (Joe) Baker. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Agnes Dedrick of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. The funeral is on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville on Tuesday, September 3, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Roland in a special way may donate to s at woundedwarriorsproject.org or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019