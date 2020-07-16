Schneider, Roland ALBANY Roland Schneider, 80, passed away after an arduous battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Roland was the loving husband to Linda Schneider. They were married 44 years. Roland was born in St. Gallen, Switzerland to the late Carmen Rankin. Roland served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964. After his honorable discharge, Roland was employed by North Colonie School District up until his retirement. Roland has spent the last 18 years of his life enjoying every minute of his retirement. Between running errands around town, having lunch with his friends, and babysitting his grandchildren, he was never bored. Roland loved nothing more than a good meal, a German beer, and a day on his boat with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Nicole (Aaron) Pellegrini; the lights of his life, his two grandchildren, Ethan and Sydney Pellegini; mother-in-law, Margaret Libby; brother-in-law, William (Martha) Libby; his beloved dog, Pauley; and many wonderful friends. In accordance with Roland's wishes there will be no wake or funeral. The family will hold a celebration of life in the fall (COVID-19 permitting). In lieu of flowers, have a drink in Rolo's honor and consider donating to the Community Hospice.